Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 18,291 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,291 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Raymond James upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.08 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Friday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $59.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 13.34%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

