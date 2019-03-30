Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA) Given a €88.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has been assigned a €88.00 ($102.33) target price by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €79.05 ($91.92).

FRA FRA opened at €68.24 ($79.35) on Thursday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52-week low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 52-week high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

