Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0724 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This is a boost from Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLCO opened at $24.12 on Friday. Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $24.22.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FLCO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/franklin-liberty-investment-grade-corporate-etf-flco-plans-dividend-increase-0-07-per-share.html.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.