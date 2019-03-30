Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FLCO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0724 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This is a boost from Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Shares of NYSEARCA FLCO opened at $24.12 on Friday. Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $24.22.
