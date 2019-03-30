Founders Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Founders Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 29,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Procter & Gamble from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.47.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total value of $2,972,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 223,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,181,197.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $845,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,746.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,270,496 shares of company stock worth $224,931,027. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $104.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $104.15.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.16 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

