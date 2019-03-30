Fortis Inc (FTS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.78.

FTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. CIBC raised their price objective on Fortis from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. TD Securities lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price objective on Fortis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortis from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th.

Shares of TSE FTS opened at C$49.39 on Friday. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$40.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.30. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. Equities analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.77972055317333 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.60%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

