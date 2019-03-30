Foot Locker’s (FL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $73.00 price objective on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

“We wouldn’t dismiss this as a competitive pressure, and we would be foolish to think that Nike needs Foot Locker more than Foot Locker needs Nike. That said, we are encouraged by how FL’s customer engagement is evolving, which includes partnering with the brands to create unique products and increasingly selling those products in unique environments. In short, we believe that FL brings a lot of value to its partnerships, and that value creates demand.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.57.

Shares of Foot Locker stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,687,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,359. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.30. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $40.02 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the athletic footwear retailer to reacquire up to 17.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.30%.

In other Foot Locker news, CEO Richard A. Johnson sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $4,800,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 140.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,694,180 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $290,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,150 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,441,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,272,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,502,246 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,919,000 after acquiring an additional 556,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1060 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,490,000. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.