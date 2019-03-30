Food Revolution Group Ltd (FOD) Insider Buys A$50,150.00 in Stock

Food Revolution Group Ltd (ASX:FOD) insider Matthew Bailey purchased 590,000 shares of Food Revolution Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,150.00 ($35,567.38).

ASX:FOD opened at A$0.10 ($0.07) on Friday. Food Revolution Group Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.04 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of A$0.21 ($0.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.11, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 million and a PE ratio of -31.67.

Get Food Revolution Group alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/food-revolution-group-ltd-fod-insider-buys-a50150-00-in-stock.html.

Food Revolution Group Company Profile

The Food Revolution Group Limited operates as a food processing company in Australia. It manufactures and sells a range of functional juices, kombuchas, cold-pressed oils, fibers, infused fruits, fruit waters, and infused waters under the Fruit Farm, Thirsty Brothers, The Juice Lab, Replenish, and The Bucha Shop brands.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Food Revolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Food Revolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.