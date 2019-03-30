Food Revolution Group Ltd (FOD) Insider Buys A$50,150.00 in Stock

Food Revolution Group Ltd (ASX:FOD) insider Matthew Bailey purchased 590,000 shares of Food Revolution Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,150.00 ($35,567.38).
ASX:FOD opened at A$0.10 ($0.07) on Friday. Food Revolution Group Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.04 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of A$0.21 ($0.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.11, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 million and a PE ratio of -31.67.
Food Revolution Group Company Profile
Further Reading: Cost of Equity
Receive News & Ratings for Food Revolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Food Revolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.