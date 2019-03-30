Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX) Shares Bought by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 4,235.3% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 232.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 2,550.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Santander downgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $92.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 12-month low of $80.86 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.75.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages and a chain of small-format stores. The company produces, markets, distributes, and sells Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages, such as colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages comprising juice, coffee, tea, milk, value-added dairy, sports, energy, and plant-based drinks.

