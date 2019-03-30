Fmr LLC Sells 320,304 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Fmr LLC cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,001,981 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 320,304 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.9% of Fmr LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.08% of NVIDIA worth $6,541,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Swedbank raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,547,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $340,487,000 after buying an additional 854,050 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,977 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,673,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.03.

NVIDIA stock opened at $179.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.46 and a fifty-two week high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total value of $2,583,486.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 6,345 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $858,668.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,911 shares in the company, valued at $24,076,695.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,551 shares of company stock worth $3,459,799. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

