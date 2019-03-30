Fmr LLC Increases Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,961,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,041,954 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 15.00% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $853,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,922,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,153,525,000 after purchasing an additional 660,907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,121,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $799,902,000 after purchasing an additional 463,152 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 12,002,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $731,658,000 after purchasing an additional 441,481 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,309,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,902,000 after purchasing an additional 240,272 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,418,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,634,000 after purchasing an additional 17,670 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $33.60 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $108.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 17.53, a quick ratio of 17.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.13. Nektar Therapeutics had a return on equity of 50.22% and a net margin of 57.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NKTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “mkt perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.92.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, COO John Nicholson sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $2,697,660.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,168,765.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 1,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $76,641.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 241,824 shares of company stock worth $10,249,993. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

