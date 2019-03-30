Five9 Inc (FIVN) Holdings Trimmed by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIVN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Five9 by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,963,000 after buying an additional 18,430 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $817,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,275,000 after purchasing an additional 60,250 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 127,990 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period.

Get Five9 alerts:

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $361,505.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,471.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 1,412 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $67,281.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,654.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,989 shares of company stock worth $15,244,919. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five9 stock opened at $52.83 on Friday. Five9 Inc has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $57.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 352.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a current ratio of 6.96.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.53 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Five9 Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIVN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Five9 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Five9 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/five9-inc-fivn-holdings-trimmed-by-brinker-capital-inc.html.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.