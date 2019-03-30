Five Below Inc (FIVE) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Five Below in a report released on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $602.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FIVE has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Five Below from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.32.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $124.25 on Friday. Five Below has a twelve month low of $69.37 and a twelve month high of $136.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 270.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in Five Below by 602.5% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Five Below by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

