First Trust Advisors LP Has $721,000 Position in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 78.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,008 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 227,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 46,900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA opened at $7.63 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts NV has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.58.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLYA. BidaskClub raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, develops, and manages all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns, operates, and manages resorts under the Hyatt Ziva, Panama Jack, Dreams, Sanctuary, Hyatt Zilara, THE Royal, and Secrets brand names.

