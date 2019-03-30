First Trust Advisors LP Has $703,000 Position in Carolina Financial Corp (CARO)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,022 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Carolina Financial worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Carolina Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carolina Financial by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Carolina Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carolina Financial by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 39,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carolina Financial by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 19,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert M. Moise sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $181,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,619.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President M. J. Huggins III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $179,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 61,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,573.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,410 over the last ninety days. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Carolina Financial in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Carolina Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

CARO stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. Carolina Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Carolina Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $43.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.07 million. Analysts expect that Carolina Financial Corp will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Carolina Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Carolina Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Carolina Financial Company Profile

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

