First National Bank of Hutchinson Raises Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,527 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 409 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $32,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,336 shares of company stock worth $718,477. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.84.

DIS stock opened at $111.03 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $97.68 and a 52 week high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $165.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Walt Disney had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

