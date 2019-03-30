First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (FIBK) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,472,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,345 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.08% of First Interstate Bancsystem worth $90,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 5.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Interstate Bancsystem alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $39.82 on Friday. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a 12 month low of $34.61 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.76 million. Research analysts predict that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 15,670 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $644,663.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 2,204 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $92,854.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,027 shares in the company, valued at $717,347.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FIBK shares. BidaskClub cut shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.90 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. First Interstate Bancsystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (FIBK) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/first-interstate-bancsystem-inc-fibk-shares-bought-by-blackrock-inc.html.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.