First Community (FCCO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Community from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th.

Get First Community alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $146.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Community has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 million. First Community had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 10.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Community will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Community by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after buying an additional 9,217 shares during the last quarter. Pwmco LLC boosted its position in shares of First Community by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Pwmco LLC now owns 222,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 78,025 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in First Community by 714.8% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 90,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 79,080 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in First Community by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 88,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Community by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.