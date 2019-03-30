First Bancshares (FBMS) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of First Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of FBMS stock opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.53. The company has a market capitalization of $529.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Bancshares will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Bancshares by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Bancshares by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 12,618 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in First Bancshares by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in First Bancshares by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 27,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in First Bancshares by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

