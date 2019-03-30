First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 321 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,385,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,070,000 after purchasing an additional 204,880 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 191,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,069,000 after purchasing an additional 20,777 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 179,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,024,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.17.

NEE stock opened at $193.32 on Friday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $155.06 and a 52 week high of $195.55. The stock has a market cap of $92.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 39.74%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 111,864 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.27, for a total value of $21,396,227.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $272,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,623. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,773 shares of company stock worth $33,063,147 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 321 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/first-allied-advisory-services-inc-sells-321-shares-of-nextera-energy-inc-nee.html.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Further Reading: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.