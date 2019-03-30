First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.21 Million Position in Exelon Co. (EXC)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,637 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 613 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Exelon by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 28,059 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Exelon by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,802 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,516 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Exelon by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,513 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on EXC. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.94.

In related news, EVP Paymon Aliabadi sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $837,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,198.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 53,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $2,667,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,874.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 88,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,142. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.37. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The energy giant reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

