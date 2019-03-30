First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.11 Million Position in SPDR S&P China ETF (GXC)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 374.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GXC opened at $100.30 on Friday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.76 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00.

SPDR S&P China ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

