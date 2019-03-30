First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,673 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $179.72 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $190.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.2418 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

