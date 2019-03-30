Finisar Co. (FNSR) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Finisar worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNSR. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Finisar during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Finisar during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Finisar by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Finisar in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Finisar in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNSR opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.42. Finisar Co. has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $24.77.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FNSR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Finisar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Finisar in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Finisar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Finisar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Finisar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

About Finisar

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

