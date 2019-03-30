Financial Survey: Smartsheet (SMAR) vs. Its Competitors

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) is one of 198 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Smartsheet to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.8% of Smartsheet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Smartsheet and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smartsheet -30.32% -60.68% -22.49% Smartsheet Competitors -39.15% -24.25% -3.30%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Smartsheet and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Smartsheet $177.72 million -$53.88 million -65.79 Smartsheet Competitors $1.91 billion $228.78 million 37.28

Smartsheet’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Smartsheet. Smartsheet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Smartsheet and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smartsheet 0 1 8 0 2.89 Smartsheet Competitors 1672 7852 14473 717 2.58

Smartsheet currently has a consensus target price of $49.25, suggesting a potential upside of 20.74%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 3.84%. Given Smartsheet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Smartsheet is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Smartsheet peers beat Smartsheet on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc. engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D. Creason and Brent R. Frei in June 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

