Financial Review: Mannatech (MTEX) versus China Jo-Jo Drugstores (CJJD)

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) and China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mannatech and China Jo-Jo Drugstores’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mannatech $173.56 million 0.24 -$3.89 million N/A N/A China Jo-Jo Drugstores $96.11 million 0.79 -$17.05 million N/A N/A

Mannatech has higher revenue and earnings than China Jo-Jo Drugstores.

Volatility & Risk

Mannatech has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Mannatech pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. China Jo-Jo Drugstores does not pay a dividend. Mannatech has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Mannatech and China Jo-Jo Drugstores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mannatech -2.24% -8.28% -3.67% China Jo-Jo Drugstores -16.44% -104.81% -25.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Mannatech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Mannatech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mannatech and China Jo-Jo Drugstores, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mannatech 0 0 0 0 N/A China Jo-Jo Drugstores 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mannatech beats China Jo-Jo Drugstores on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements, topical, skin care and anti-aging products, and weight-management products. It markets its products through network marketing channels in the Americas, Europe/the Middle East/Africa, and the Asia/Pacific. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming. Its stores provide various pharmaceutical products, including prescription and over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, traditional Chinese medicines (TCM), personal and family care products, and medical devices, as well as convenience products, such as consumable, seasonal, and promotional items. The company also operates licensed doctors of Western medicine and TCM onsite for consultation, examination, and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours. In addition, it operates dada360.com, an online drugstore that retails OTC drugs and nutritional supplements. Further, the company distributes third-party pharmaceutical products primarily to trading companies, as well as cultivates and wholesales herbs used for TCM. As of March 31, 2018, it had 122 retail pharmacies under the Jiuzhou Grand Pharmacy name, as well as operates 9 drugstores under the Jiuzhou Grand Pharmacy name in Zhejiang Province. China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

