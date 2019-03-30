Financial Review: Cna Financial (CNA) and Protective Insurance (PTVCA)

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) and Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cna Financial and Protective Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cna Financial 8.02% 7.42% 1.47% Protective Insurance -7.80% -3.67% -1.01%

This table compares Cna Financial and Protective Insurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cna Financial $10.13 billion 1.16 $813.00 million $3.10 13.98 Protective Insurance $439.17 million 0.66 -$34.08 million N/A N/A

Cna Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Protective Insurance.

Volatility & Risk

Cna Financial has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protective Insurance has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cna Financial and Protective Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cna Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Protective Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Cna Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Protective Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cna Financial pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cna Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Cna Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.7% of Cna Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Protective Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Cna Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Protective Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cna Financial beats Protective Insurance on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cna Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products. The company also provides property insurance products, such as property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; casualty insurance products comprising workers' compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages; specialized loss-sensitive insurance programs and total risk management services; and run-off long term policies. In addition, it offers long-tail exposures comprising commercial automobile liability, workers compensation, general and medical professional liability, other professional and management liability, and assumed reinsurance run-off and products liability; and short-tail exposures comprising property, commercial automobile physical damage, marine, surety, and warranty. The company markets its products through independent agents, brokers, and general underwriters to customers small, medium, and large businesses; insurance companies; associations; professionals; and other groups in the marine, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, life science, property, financial services, healthcare, and technology industries. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. CNA Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.

About Protective Insurance

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

