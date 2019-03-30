Financial Analysis: Longfin (LFIN) & DXC Technology (DXC)

Longfin (NASDAQ:LFIN) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Longfin and DXC Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Longfin 0 0 0 0 N/A DXC Technology 0 3 9 1 2.85

DXC Technology has a consensus price target of $93.91, indicating a potential upside of 46.03%. Given DXC Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DXC Technology is more favorable than Longfin.

Dividends

DXC Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Longfin does not pay a dividend. DXC Technology pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Longfin and DXC Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longfin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DXC Technology $24.56 billion 0.70 $1.75 billion $7.94 8.10

DXC Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Longfin.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Longfin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of DXC Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.2% of Longfin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of DXC Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Longfin and DXC Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longfin N/A N/A N/A DXC Technology 7.09% 19.78% 8.00%

Summary

DXC Technology beats Longfin on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Longfin Company Profile

Longfin Corp. operates as a finance and technology company in the United States and internationally. The company specializes in structured trade finance solutions and physical commodities finance solutions for finance houses and trading platforms. It offers Blockchain technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, processors, manufacturers, importers, and exporters. Longfin Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising enterprise, cloud application, and consulting services; application services; analytics services; business process services; and industry software and solutions. The GIS segment offers cloud and platform services; workplace, mobility, and Internet of Things services; and security solutions. The USPS segment delivers IT services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. This segment offers cloud, platform, and IT outsourcing services; enterprise and cloud application services; enterprise security solutions; mobile enterprise, virtual desktop and application, and workplace device services; and analytics services, such as analytics platforms, information governance, artificial intelligence, and advisory services. The company was formerly known as Computer Sciences Corporation and changed its name to DXC Technology Company in April 2017 as a result of its merger with the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

