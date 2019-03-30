Financial Analysis: Koninklijke Ahold (ADRNY) and George Weston (WNGRF)

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) and Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for George Weston and Koninklijke Ahold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score George Weston 0 0 0 0 N/A Koninklijke Ahold 2 3 0 0 1.60

Dividends

George Weston pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Koninklijke Ahold pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Koninklijke Ahold pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of George Weston shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Koninklijke Ahold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares George Weston and Koninklijke Ahold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio George Weston $37.47 billion 0.29 $442.89 million N/A N/A Koninklijke Ahold $74.16 billion 0.44 $2.12 billion $1.87 14.21

Koninklijke Ahold has higher revenue and earnings than George Weston.

Profitability

This table compares George Weston and Koninklijke Ahold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets George Weston 1.16% 6.38% 2.22% Koninklijke Ahold 2.88% 13.74% 5.87%

Risk and Volatility

George Weston has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke Ahold has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Koninklijke Ahold beats George Weston on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and internationally. The company's Weston Foods segment produces fresh, frozen, and specialty bakery products, such as breads, rolls, bagels, flatbreads, rye bread, tortillas, doughnuts, cakes, pies, cookies, crackers, and other baked goods through national and regional supermarkets, wholesale and club stores, dollar stores, convenience stores, food service distributors, and outlets. This segment also supplies control brand products to retailers and consumer food companies; ice cream cones and sandwich wafers to manufacturers in the frozen novelty; and girl scout cookies. The company's Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, credit card services, insurance brokerage services, gift cards, and telecommunication services. This segment operates approximately 2,300 corporate, franchised, and associate-owned locations. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Pharmaprix names that offer over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, cosmetics and fragrances, seasonal products, and household essentials; and Shoppers Home Health Care stores, which sells and services assisted-living devices, medical equipment, home-care products, and durable mobility equipment to institutional and retail customers. This segment also provides specialty drug distribution, pharmacy, and patient support services, as well as pharmaceutical products and services to long-term care facilities; owns, develops, and manages retail and commercial real estate with a portfolio consisting of 435 properties primarily focusing on supermarket-anchored shopping centers, supermarkets, and other commercial properties, as well as offers financial services under the President's Choice Financial brand. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. George Weston Limited is a subsidiary of Wittington Investments, Limited.

About Koninklijke Ahold

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, superstores, online grocery shopping, convenience stores, drugstores, wine and liquor stores, online shopping for general merchandise, and compact hyper and supermarkets. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 6,637 stores primarily under 20 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Ahold N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. in July 2016. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

