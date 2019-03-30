Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 4,498 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $90,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $345.40 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $284.45 and a 1 year high of $374.10.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/financial-advocates-investment-management-sells-4498-shares-of-spdr-sp-midcap-400-etf-trust-mdy.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.8844 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.