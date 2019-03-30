Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHZ opened at $51.88 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $51.93.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/financial-advocates-investment-management-raises-stake-in-schwab-u-s-aggregate-bond-etf-schz.html.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.