Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 22,337.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,681 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 38,047.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,051,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038,246 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter worth about $348,961,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,463,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,918,000 after purchasing an additional 943,361 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter worth about $31,316,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,800,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,306,000 after purchasing an additional 247,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC opened at $150.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.24. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $156.00.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.88%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $108.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.43.

In other news, major shareholder Alan D. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $12,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

