Fidelity Southern (LION) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

LION has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity Southern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Sandler O’Neill raised Fidelity Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity Southern has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Get Fidelity Southern alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LION traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.39. The company had a trading volume of 229,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.69. Fidelity Southern has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Fidelity Southern had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity Southern will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rankin M. Smith, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Fidelity Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 273,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,342,970. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Fidelity Southern during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Southern by 473.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity Southern Company Profile

Fidelity Southern Corporation operates as the holding company for Fidelity Bank that provides financial products and services primarily for individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company accepts noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing demand accounts, including money market accounts and savings deposits; and time deposits.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.