Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1,207.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FNF opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $41.41.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays set a $42.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.25 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

