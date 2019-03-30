Fibria Celulose SA (FBR) Stake Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Fibria Celulose SA (NYSE:FBR) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,155,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,169 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Fibria Celulose were worth $54,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in Fibria Celulose in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fibria Celulose by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,085,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after buying an additional 25,477 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fibria Celulose in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,183,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fibria Celulose by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,367,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,452,000 after buying an additional 126,872 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fibria Celulose by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 126,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 22,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Fibria Celulose stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Fibria Celulose SA has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $22.05.

Fibria Celulose SA produces, sells, and exports short fiber pulp in Brazil and internationally. It manufactures and sells bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp. The company has approximately 1,056,000 hectares of forest base in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Bahia.

