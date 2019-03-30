Fevertree Drinks (FEVR) PT Raised to GBX 3,500

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,400 ($44.43) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.93% from the stock’s current price.

FEVR has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($55.53) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,740 ($48.87).

LON FEVR opened at GBX 3,019 ($39.45) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.79. Fevertree Drinks has a 52 week low of GBX 2,106 ($27.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,120 ($53.84). The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider Domenico De Lorenzo purchased 3,500 shares of Fevertree Drinks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,734 ($35.72) per share, for a total transaction of £95,690 ($125,035.93).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

