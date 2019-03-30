Ferrari NV (RACE) Position Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 446.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $133.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.57. Ferrari NV has a 52-week low of $93.85 and a 52-week high of $149.85.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $964.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.04 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 58.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari NV will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.1677 dividend. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RACE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $112.29 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.66.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports cars, GT cars, special series cars, limited edition supercars, limited editions series, and one-off cars; and open air roadsters and two-seater mid-rear-engined roadsters.

