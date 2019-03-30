Ferguson (FERGY) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FERGY. ValuEngine upgraded Ferguson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.75.

FERGY opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.64. Ferguson has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $8.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.27%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

