Ferguson (FERG) Upgraded to Add at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG) to an add rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has GBX 5,430 ($70.95) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 5,980 ($78.14).

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FERG. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($75.79) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,700 ($87.55) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 6,350 ($82.97) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 7,200 ($94.08) to GBX 6,750 ($88.20) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 5,951.42 ($77.77).

Shares of LON:FERG opened at GBX 4,884 ($63.82) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion and a PE ratio of 9.04. Ferguson has a twelve month low of GBX 4,688.50 ($61.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,601 ($86.25). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

In related news, insider John W. Martin sold 14,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,337 ($69.74), for a total transaction of £777,067.20 ($1,015,375.93).

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

