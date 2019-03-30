Federated Investors Inc (FII) Position Lifted by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 429,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,462 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Federated Investors were worth $11,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FII. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Federated Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Federated Investors by 2,555.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 995,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 958,227 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Federated Investors by 627.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Federated Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Federated Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Investors alerts:

In related news, VP John B. Fisher sold 14,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $431,171.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 545,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,261,981.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gordon J. Ceresino sold 13,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $390,691.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,669.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,029 shares of company stock worth $1,037,548 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

FII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Federated Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Federated Investors in a research note on Sunday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NYSE:FII opened at $29.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. Federated Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $33.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $307.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.68 million. Federated Investors had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/federated-investors-inc-fii-position-lifted-by-amundi-pioneer-asset-management-inc.html.

Federated Investors Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.