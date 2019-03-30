Fastenal (FAST) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,459,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,293,000 after acquiring an additional 311,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,459,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,293,000 after acquiring an additional 311,099 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,919,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,607,000 after acquiring an additional 633,546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,859,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,848,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,357,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $64.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $64.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

In other Fastenal news, insider Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $302,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,070,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael John Dolan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,083 shares of company stock worth $5,458,662. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

