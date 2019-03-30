Farmer Bros (FARM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.00

Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.08, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FARM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $340.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.92 and a beta of 0.18.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.14). Farmer Bros had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $159.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.79 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Farmer Bros Co will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Farmer Bros by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Farmer Bros by 389.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Farmer Bros by 63.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Farmer Bros by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Farmer Bros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros Company Profile (NASDAQ:FARM)

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

