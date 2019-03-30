Falco Resources Ltd (FPC) Receives C$0.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Falco Resources Ltd (CVE:FPC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.75.

FPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Falco Resources from C$1.15 to C$1.10 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Falco Resources from C$1.00 to C$0.70 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Haywood Securities downgraded Falco Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Wood & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$0.40 target price on shares of Falco Resources in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Falco Resources from C$1.20 to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

CVE FPC remained flat at $C$0.32 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,209. Falco Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17. The company has a market cap of $66.52 million and a P/E ratio of -9.14.

Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Falco Resources will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Falco Resources Company Profile

Falco Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company's principal assets include a 100% interest in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp comprising approximately 67,000 hectares located in the Province of Québec.

