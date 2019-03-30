Facebook, Inc. (FB) Shares Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,955 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 453 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Facebook by 3,505.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 721 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 20.0% in the third quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 60.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $166.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 39.60%. Facebook’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.06.

In other Facebook news, VP Colin Stretch sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,202,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.66, for a total value of $7,791,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,961 shares of company stock valued at $62,345,193 in the last quarter. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

