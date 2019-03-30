F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) Holdings Cut by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,688 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 18,032 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $12,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 2,009.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $156.93 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.67 and a 1 year high of $199.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.94.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $543.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.39 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 40.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.86 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.40.

In other F5 Networks news, VP Kara Lynn Sprague sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $112,447.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ryan C. Kearny sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total transaction of $182,702.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,366.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,469 shares of company stock worth $2,339,402. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

