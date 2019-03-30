Expanse 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $0.00 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Expanse has a market cap of $1.11 million and $0.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00002603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Poloniex, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005463 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000094 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 19,495,278 coins and its circulating supply is 10,495,278 coins. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Upbit, Cryptopia, Poloniex, BiteBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

