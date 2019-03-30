ExlService (EXLS) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine downgraded ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ExlService from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded ExlService from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.33.

Shares of EXLS opened at $60.02 on Tuesday. ExlService has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $67.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $234.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 1,275 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $72,496.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nagaraja Srivatsan sold 2,102 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $125,951.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,729. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 83.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 16,571 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 12.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,155,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

