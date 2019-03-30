Executive Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,759,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,944,000. Main Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,338,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,836,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 14,054.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 90,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 89,524 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $145.21 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $124.93 and a 12-month high of $147.15.
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
Further Reading: Coverage Ratio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.