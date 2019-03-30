Executive Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP)

Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. grace capital bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,471,000.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Friday, February 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.
Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion.
About Cheniere Energy Partners
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.
