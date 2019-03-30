Executive Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Heico Corp (HEI)

Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Heico by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,368,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $846,674,000 after acquiring an additional 287,080 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Heico by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 245,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,040,000 after acquiring an additional 143,602 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Heico by 734.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 76,488 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Heico by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 115,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,704,000 after acquiring an additional 69,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Heico by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HEI opened at $94.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83. Heico Corp has a one year low of $67.26 and a one year high of $95.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on HEI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Heico in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Heico in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heico presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In other Heico news, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 10,000 shares of Heico stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of Heico stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $1,198,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,700 shares in the company, valued at $774,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,756 shares of company stock worth $2,041,691. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

