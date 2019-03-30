Executive Wealth Management LLC Invests $34,000 in Metlife Inc (MET)

Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banced Corp increased its position in shares of Metlife by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Banced Corp now owns 8,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Metlife by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Metlife by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 8,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Metlife by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Metlife by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Metlife alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 10,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $456,964.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 2,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $118,583.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $912,503.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MET opened at $42.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 4th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MET. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Metlife from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Sandler O’Neill raised Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.92.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Executive Wealth Management LLC Invests $34,000 in Metlife Inc (MET)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/executive-wealth-management-llc-invests-34000-in-metlife-inc-met.html.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.